Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Highlighting on sustainable development and conservation of the environment, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said every innovation must strive to protect the environment and nature.

He said one must have the urge to improve the future.

Also Read | Hyderabad Dentistry Student Alleges Physical Assault After Kidnap From Her House.

Addressing the valedictory of Unleash-2022 held in Mysuru on Saturday, Bommai said, "Thanks to the revolution in the field of connectivity, local has become global and the global has become local. The world population must live as part of these two. They must develop the urge to improve their personality."

He stressed on technology and innovation aimed at the conservation of nature.

Also Read | AAP Divides Delhi in 12 Zones, Assigns 4 Leaders for Coordination with Councillors.

"Human beings also belong to nature and they must be grateful to their forefathers for leaving behind the great environment. But the damage to nature is happening very quickly and a lot has happened in the last 20 years. If destruction continues at the current speed it will become very difficult to survive and no science or technology can protect them. People must think towards nature at least for the coming generation or else it will be like stealing the future. Every innovation must strive to protect the environment and nature," Bommai said.

Emphasising knowledge as the vehicle to improve the world and environment, the Chief Minister said, "Land has become a costly item. It will be a golden moment if we understand that the land belongs to none. Only knowledge can take us to attain new heights, and with knowledge, we must improve the world."

Several eminent industrialists were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)