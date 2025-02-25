India News | Every Moment of Jhumoir Binandini Was Pure Magic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a grand Jhumoir Binandini 2025 in Guwahati here on Monday and said it was an "experience that touched the soul."

Praising the culture of tea tribes in Assam in a post on X, the PM lauded the mega event organised for him.

Also Read | Katihar Blast: 4 Sustain Injuries After Unidentified Object Wrapped in Bushes Near Lachhor Chowk Explodes; Incident Causes Panic in Area.

"Every moment of Jhumoir Binandini was pure magic! This was an experience that touched the soul. As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, this programme beautifully merges history, culture and emotion. The culture of the tea tribes, their spirit and their deep connection to the land--it all came alive today. I compliment all the artists who took part in this programme. I bow to the culture and traditions of Assam!" read the PM's X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1894042087404032360

Also Read | 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation Under Scrutiny As BJP Prepares To Table CAG Report on Previous AAP Govt's Performance in Delhi Assembly on February 25.

Addressing the gathering, the PM said, "there was a reverberating atmosphere filled with energy, enthusiasm and excitement at the event."

He noted the impressive preparations by all the artists of the Jhumoir, which reflected the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens, read a statement from the PM's office.

"Just as the people have a special bond with the Jhumar and tea garden culture, I too share a similar connection," the PM added.

He added that such a large number of artists performing the Jhumar dance today will set a record, the statement read.

Recalling his visit to Assam in 2023 when a record was made involving 11,000 artists performing Bihu Dance, saying that event was an unforgettable memory for him and added that he was anticipating a similar enthralling performance.

He congratulated the Assam government Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for organising a resplendent cultural performance and noted that today is a proud day for Assam, with the tea community and the tribal people participating in the celebrations. He conveyed his best wishes to everyone on this special day.

Noting that such grand events were not only a testament to the pride of Assam, but also a show of the country's great diversity, PM Modi noted that there was a time when Assam and the Northeast were neglected in terms of development and culture, according to the PMO's statement.

"He (PM Modi) highlighted that now, he himself has become the brand ambassador of Northeastern culture," the statement added.

He mentioned that he is the first Prime Minister to stay in Kaziranga, Assam, and promote its biodiversity to the world. Also noting that a few months ago, the Assamese language was granted the status of a classical language, a recognition the people of Assam had been waiting for decades.

Additionally, Charai Deu Moidam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, a significant achievement attributed to the efforts of their government, he added.

Talking about the pride of Assam, the brave warrior Lachit Borphukan, who defended Assam's culture and identity against the Mughals, PM Modi highlighted the grand celebration of the warrior's 400th birth anniversary and mentioned that his tableau was also included in the Republic Day parade.

Prime Minister also noted that a 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Borphukan has been erected in Assam, underlining the initiation of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to celebrate the heritage of the tribal society. "To immortalize the contributions of the tribal bravehearts, tribal museums are being established across the country," the PM added.

Remarking that the government is developing Assam and serving the 'Tea Tribe' community, PM highlighted the announcement of bonuses for Assam Tea Corporation workers to increase their income. He emphasized the support being provided to approximately 1.5 lakh women in tea gardens, who receive Rs 15,000 during pregnancy to alleviate their financial concerns.

"Additionally, the Assam government is opening over 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in tea gardens for the families' health," the PM said.

He noted that more than 100 model tea garden schools have been opened for the children of the Tea Tribe, with another 100 schools planned, also mentioning the provision of a 3 per cent reservation in the OBC quota for the youth of the Tea Tribe and the assistance of Rs 25,000 for self-employment provided by the Assam government.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the development of the tea industry and its workers will drive the overall growth of Assam and elevate the Northeast to new heights.

The Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister of State, Pabitra Margherita were present among other dignitaries at the event.

The Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, is a spectacular cultural extravaganza with 8,000 performers participating in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of the Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam's syncretic cultural melange. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)