India News | 'Every MP Should Be Present': Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Whip as Maharashtra Political Heat Intensifies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): As speculation intensifies over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT) and reports of a possible breakaway by some MPs, the party on Wednesday sought to project unity, with MP Anil Desai saying a whip had been issued for all MPs to attend the parliamentary party meeting and leader Arvind Sawant maintaining that no MP had officially conveyed plans to quit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said that all party MPs are expected to attend the parliamentary party meeting, as a whip has been issued.

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"We called a parliamentary meeting. A whip has been released, so it should mean every MP should be present," Desai said.

Responding to a question on reports of a letter seeking safeguards against mergers, Desai said such provisions are part of the Constitution, and political parties seek security in such matters.

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"See, this is in our Constitution as well, and every party wants some kind of security," he said.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut allegedly using abusive language against suspected rebel MPs, Desai said the remarks should not be taken as being directed at any particular individual

"Whatever is said, these are slang; it is not meant for anyone particularly. When an emotionally sensitive person, who has spent 50 years of his life in politics and public life, speaks, such things happen. He also clarified that he wasn't addressing any particular person," Desai said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said that recent political developments were not being carried out in consultation with party chief Uddhav Thackeray or the party leadership and that the party had learned about them through media reports

Addressing a press conference, Sawant said, "These recent developments and actions are not being done in consultation with Uddhav Thackeray or us. We are receiving this news through media reports. No one from our party has stated they are leaving."

He asserted that Shiv Sena (UBT) functions on a collective framework and not on the basis of individual or group interests.

Sawant further informed that the party has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the protection of constitutional provisions.

"We have sent a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, over safeguarding the Constitution. Any future actions must align with the provisions of the Constitution," he said.

Their remarks come amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra over the future of Shiv Sena (UBT), with reports suggesting that a section of the party's MPs may break away. However, no official announcement regarding any split has been made by the party.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two.

Further, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday took a swipe at the alleged attempts to engineer defections, claiming that the "Minimum Support Price" of an MP had been fixed at Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore was "merely an advance amount".

Responding to an X post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Raut wrote, "Apna Sapna Money Money! No, no Mahua ji, the Minimum Support Price is fixed at 50 crore per MP.(pcaas khoke) ₹15 crore is just the advance. Frankly, these people aren't even worth ₹50,000. Their price has only gone up because of the Shiv Sena and TMC brand label."

Earlier on Tuesday, replying to the Raut X post, Moitra made a sarcastic remark over the alleged monetary inducements offered to legislators and MPs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)