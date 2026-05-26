India News | 'Every Padma Awardee Has an Inspiring Journey': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to learn about the "inspiring life journeys" of Padma awardees shared on the official Instagram page dedicated to the Padma awards.

The Prime Minister, in a post on X, wrote, "Every Padma awardee has had an inspiring life journey. The official Padma Awards Instagram page highlights some of their fascinating efforts. Do have a look."

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Meanwhile, on Monday, veteran actor Arvind Vaidya's evening was felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

He was conferred the award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by several renowned dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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With a career spanning 33 years, Arvind Vaidya has directed over 200 plays and remains a towering figure in Indian cinema.

Veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh and renowned Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel were also conferred with the Padma Shri by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in recognition of their outstanding contribution to sports and traditional martial arts.

Singh, regarded as one of the pioneering figures in Indian women's hockey, played a transformative role in developing Shahabad Markanda in Haryana into a prominent nursery for women's hockey talent.

Meanwhile, Silambam exponent K. Pajanivel from Puducherry was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution towards preserving and promoting the ancient Tamil martial art of Silambam.

Born on January 30, 1973, in Pooranankuppam, Pajanivel began training in Silambam under Master Rajaram and went on to dedicate decades to popularising the traditional martial art in India and abroad.

He has trained several students free of cost and represented Silambam through demonstrations, performances and competitions at national and international platforms.

Silambam, a weapon-based martial art believed to be over 5,000 years old, primarily involves the use of a bamboo staff and is known for its speed, precision and fluid footwork.

Additionally, Paralympic gold medallist high jumper Praveen Kumar was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The world No. 1 para high jumper is being recognised for his outstanding contribution to sports after a remarkable rise in international para athletics.

Born with a physical disability, Praveen Kumar first won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021, before upgrading it to gold at the Paris Paralympic Games with a personal-best jump of 2.08 metres.

Meanwhile, on the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India announced the Padma Awards 2026, one of the nation's highest civilian honours, celebrating outstanding contributions in fields ranging from public service and arts to science, education, medicine, sports and social work. And on May 25, the awards were presented to the recipients. (ANI)

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