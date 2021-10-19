Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said every section of the society is suffering from the wrong policies of the BJP-led government in Haryana and people want to get rid of its misrule.

He also said a steep rise in the prices of essential commodities has made the life of a common man difficult, while on the other hand, the unemployment rate has gone up.

"Despite this, the government remains indifferent to the people's problems," Chautala said addressing a series of poll meetings in different villages of the Ellenabad Assembly constituency, which will go to bypoll on October 30.

The bypoll to the Ellenabad Assembly seat in Sirsa district was necessitated after Chautala quit the seat in January in protest against three new farm laws of the Centre.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has again fielded Chautala as its candidate in the bypoll.

Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the BJP recently and has been fielded from Ellenabad by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

Pawan Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls against Chautala, switched over from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Congress subsequently and is also in the fray.

Chautala said one cannot expect much from the political parties that do not even have their own candidates to field in the bypoll.

He said the INLD is the only party where an ordinary worker is given due respect.

Chautala said he has toured the rural Assembly segment several times and has found out that people want to strengthen the INLD's hands.

The younger son of INLD chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala said he is getting the blessings of the voters of Ellenabad and for him, the interests of the people of the constituency are supreme.

He said he enjoys cordial relations with the people of Ellenabad and they are his family members.

Chautala said the people of Ellenabad "cannot be misled by opportunists" as they know that only the INLD thinks about their well-being.

"BJP's Gobind Kanda and his brother Gopal Kanda, both do politics of opportunism," he alleged.

Chautala said the opportunist leaders will stay in Ellenabad only till the bypoll and will not be seen in the constituency after that.

Appealing to people to vote for him, he said it is necessary to put an end to the "misrule" of BJP-JJP combine.

Bypolls for the Ellenabad seat will be held on October 30 and the votes will be counted on November 2.

