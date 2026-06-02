India News | Everyone Must Accord Due Respect to Vande Mataram: Kiren Rijiju on AIMPLB's Remark

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Slamming the controversy over 'Vande Mataram', Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the national song does not belong to any specific religion or state and demanded an end to political sparring over the issue.

Union Minister's remarks come in the wake of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposing the West Bengal government's decision to make the rendering of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory.

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Speaking on the issue, Rijiju stated, "Vande Mataram is the national song of the entire nation. It does not belong exclusively to me, to you, to any single state, or to any specific religion; it is a national song."

He further emphasised that the song commands universal respect across the country and should be kept away from political debates.

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"As such, everyone ought to accord it due respect. There should be absolutely no scope for politicising this issue," Rijiju added.

The AIMPLB had earlier voiced its strong opposition to the West Bengal government's mandate, triggering a fresh political debate over the mandatory implementation of the national song.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday (May 14) announced that singing of Vande Mataram will be made mandatory in all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal from May 18.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said private schools have been requested to adopt the practice and added that a formal notice on the matter will be issued later in the day.

"Vande Mataram will be mandatory in all government and government-aided schools from Monday. In private schools, we have appealed for its inclusion. A formal notice in this regard will be issued today," Adhikari said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)