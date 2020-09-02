Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 2 (ANI): Imphal West district police carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures constructed at Lamphel Super Market on Tuesday, officials said.

The eviction drive was carried out as per the notice issued by the authority concerned to remove the illegally constructed shops and other permanent structures in the area.

"We got information that some encroaches were there in the supermarket area. After verifying the details, we have issued them notice and they were given three days time. After three days, we started the eviction process. We are trying to remove all encroachers," Shashikanta Loitongbam, Sub Deputy Collector, Imphal Central told ANI.

The police also informed shop owners to remove their belongings which were being placed in front of their respective shops and other business establishments.

The drive started at noon and continued till late evening from supermarket to Sanakeithel. To prevent any kind of untoward incident during the eviction, a large contingent of police personnel were deployed in the area. (ANI)

