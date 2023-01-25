Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court in this Uttar Pradesh district acquitted former BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Wednesday in a case lodged against him for allegedly delivering a provocative speech targeting Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal acquitted Som on technical grounds.

According to the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint from the then district president of the Shiv Sena, Som had delivered the provocative speech against Thackeray at a public meeting in Khatauli in April 2008.

Prosecution officer Niraj Singh told PTI that the judge acquitted Som due to a lack of evidence against him.

