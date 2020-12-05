Dehradun, Dec 5 (PTI) Former deputy speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly and Congress leader Anusuya Prasad Maikhuri died at the Max Hospital here on Saturday.

He was 59.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Impresses Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju by Sharing His Cycling Video (Read Tweet).

Maikhuri had been under treatment at the hospital for more than a month.

Sources at the hospital said he died of post COVID-19 complications.

Also Read | Mobile Medical Van Launched by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for 20 Mumbai Slums to Provide Free Medical Services.

Maikhuri was the deputy speaker of the state assembly from 2012 to 2017.

Condoling his death, Pradesh Congress Committee president Pritam Singh said it was a big loss for the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)