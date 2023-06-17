Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A Shamli-based court on Saturday sentenced a former district panchayat member to life imprisonment for murdering a woman and her daughter.

The additional district sessions judge Surendra Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict identified as Sudhir.

District government council Sanjay Chauhan said, "In 2019, a 50-year-old woman Kamla and her 22-year-old daughter Sonu were strangled to death. Their bodies were put in bags and dumped in the fields.

"The incident occurred in Harinagar village under Jhinjhana police station in Shamli district," he added.

Police filed a case against Sudhir in the matter.

It was revealed in the investigation that he killed the woman following personal enmity.

