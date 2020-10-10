New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday called the incident where an 18-year-old youth was beaten to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area as a "big crime" and added that the family would receive an ex-gratia.

"A big crime has been committed I had spoken to the father and he said that the boy aspired to be an IPS officer. He was a very talented boy. The Delhi government will work towards and make sure that the culprits get punished at the soonest," said Sisodia after meeting the deceased victim's family here.

Also Read | International Driving License Expired While Abroad? Worry No More.

He added, "Whatever damage has been caused cannot be repaired. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the family. Stern action against the culprits will be taken."

According to reports, an 18-year-old student was beaten to death by the family and friends of a girl he was in a relationship with.

Also Read | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Reviews Content of ‘Deshbhakti’ Curriculum.

"A student was admitted to BJRM hospital in an unconscious condition on October 7. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased had no visible injury. A case has been registered and the probe is on. As many as five persons, including three juveniles, have been arrested," said Vijayanta Arya, DCP North West, Delhi

The DCP further added that the victim, Rahul, was friends with a girl from Jahangirpuri. "Her family objected to it so her relatives beat him up, leading to his death. We appeal to people not to give any colour to the case. It is a dispute between two families," Arya added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)