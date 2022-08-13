Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Former IAS officer Madhukar Gupta was appointed as the Rajasthan State Election Commissioner on Saturday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra issued the appointment order, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Gupta has been appointed for a term of five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, according to the order.

He will succeed P S Mehra, who recently completed his tenure as the state election commissioner.

