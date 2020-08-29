Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy, who joined BJP recently, has been appointed as the Vice President of the party in Karnataka on Saturday.

Kuppusamy, who is also known as the 'Singham' of Karnataka Police, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters in Delhi on August 25.

Also Read | Reliance Retail and Future Group Deal Details: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Future Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

The joining was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)