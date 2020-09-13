Jalna, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
He shared the information on his Twitter handle.
He said he would undergo treatment in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Khotkar, a Shiv Sena leader, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.
