Jalna, Sep 13 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

He said he would undergo treatment in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Khotkar, a Shiv Sena leader, was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

