Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court on Wednesday acquitted former MLA Shahnawaz Rana and two others in connection with a case of attempt to rape a Delhi woman 21 years ago.

Special judge Gopal Upadhyay acquitted three accused including Rana, Imran and Sartaj for lack of evidence in the case.

Defence lawyer Aftab Kesar said police had registered a case against the three for allegedly attempting to rape the Delhi-based woman in Civil Lines police station area in 2001.

In her complaint, the woman had alleged she was called on the pretext for providing her a job in Muzaffarnagar where they allegedly attempted to rape her.

