India News | Ex-PM Deve Gowda's Daughter-in-law Curates Exhibition to Inspire Citizens to Be Leaders

By Rucha Pramanick

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): As former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's 93rd birthday coincided with International Museum Day (May 18), his daughter-in-law, Sowmya Ramesh, curated an exhibition on Tuesday showcasing archival photographs, documents, and personal belongings related to him. The "Cosmos of Culture" exhibition featured ethnographic artefacts.

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Nripendra Misra, Chairman, Executive Council at the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, said that Deve Gowda's life coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that an ordinary person can also aspire to become a national leader.

"The exhibition here was organized in the honour of the 93rd birthday of Honorable Deve Gowda, who was the former Prime Minister. Through this exhibition, we wish to convey that through grit and determination, a person belonging to farmers' community from Karnataka can also become the Prime Minister. Current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also said quite often that the PMML should convey to the youth that a common person can also aspire to become the PM. If you see the life of our ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda Ji, then the same message can be clearly conveyed," Misra told reporters.

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When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the citizens to adopt austerity measures amid the West Asia situation, Misra welcomed the move and called for every citizen to play a part in it.

"I think it was necessary. Even if the nation was asked to adopt the measures a day earlier, it would have been a welcome move. The country is independent and a sovereign nation. And if we are to maintain our economic and political sovereignty, then every citizen will have to play a part in it," he said.

Sowmya Ramesh, who donated her father-in-law's personal belongings at the exhibition, reflected on his short yet fruitful journey as the Prime Minister.

"Basically, to commemorate his 93rd birthday, all the albums which were not displayed are now being showcased. And though it was for a very short term, he did a very commendable job. All these albums were in Bangalore and were not being showcased in the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya. So I thought it was necessary for all Indians and for all the state people to come and, whenever they visit, to have a look at this, wherever he went," she said.

Sowmya Ramesh recounted how India's relations with Bangladesh improved under him as he signed the Ganga Water Treaty.

"For example, he attended Davos and the World Economic Forum. He went to South Africa and he went to Mauritius. In a short period, I think in 11 months, he visited about four to five countries. And I wanted the nation to see what he did best. In fact, Bangladesh diplomacy also improved during and after his visit, and the Teesta River issue--if I'm correct--so a major decision, the Ganga Treaty, was signed. As you can see, it has been displayed. He was the first prime minister to go to Kashmir when there was a lot of conflict. Special Protection Group (SPG) advised him not to go to Uri to inaugurate, but in spite of it, he took--even I was there--but he made sure that we all stayed in Jammu, and he went himself to Uri and he inaugurated the hydroelectric project. Yes, a power project. The photograph has even been displayed there. And I'm happy to be part of the family and to be here at present and talking to you all," she said.

Ashwani Lohani, Director of PMML, told reporters that through these exhibitions and special screenings, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya seeks to strengthen public engagement with India's political history.

"This is part of a continuous effort to showcase the museum's collections, showcase the democracy of India, and showcase the lives and contributions of different Prime Ministers of India. It is imperative that citizens should know about India's legacy," Lohani said.

The programme included the screening of the documentary "A Visionary Leader: Shri H D Deve Gowda". Another short film, based on the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalay, was screened in the Parichay Gallery, which provided visitors with a deeper context and cultural significance, and the museum's role in conservation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)