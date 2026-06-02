India News | Ex-Servicemen in Police Thank Himachal CM for Honorary Placement

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Ex-servicemen serving in the Himachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday expressed their gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a function held at Oak Over, Shimla.

Owing to the state government's recent decision, 246 ex-servicemen have been granted placement as Head Constables, while 115 have been placed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) in the Police department.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister participated in the piping ceremony of Head Constable Sudhir Sharma and Constable Ravi Dutt.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering, said that the present state government deeply values the experience, dedication and discipline that ex-servicemen bring to the Police force.

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He said that under the existing provisions, police personnel are required to complete 20 years of service to be considered for placement as Honorary Head Constable and 32 years of service for placement as Honorary Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). However, since ex-servicemen generally join the police force at a later stage of their careers, they often do not have sufficient service tenure remaining to qualify for these honorary placements.

He said that keeping this in view, the state government has decided to provide the necessary relaxation in the eligibility service period for ex-servicemen, enabling them to be considered for placement as Honorary Head Constable and Honorary Assistant Sub-Inspector. He said that this decision would ensure due recognition of their invaluable contribution and service to both the Nation and the state.

CM Sukhu said that Ex-servicemen had earlier served the Nation by guarding its borders and are now making significant contributions to maintaining law and order in the police force. Granting them placement one rank higher would enhance their dignity and provide well-deserved recognition for their service.

He further said that since the introduction of the Agniveer recruitment scheme in the armed forces, the inclination of youth to join the military has declined. The state government is working towards creating maximum employment opportunities for Agniveers.

The Chief Minister said that under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), legal protection was earlier available only to senior police officers, but the state government has now extended similar protection to police personnel working under challenging and adverse conditions. He said that the government is making sustained efforts to modernise and strengthen the police force. At the same time, it is rationalising the number of senior officers, and IAS, IPS and IFS cadres are being reduced.

The Chief Minister added that the state government has launched a comprehensive campaign against the drug menace, particularly the trafficking of 'Chitta' (heroin), in which the police department is playing a crucial role. He said that the government is taking stringent action against drug traffickers and is also proceeding firmly against employees found involved in drug-related activities.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari and other senior police officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

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