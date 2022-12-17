New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The demand for the Ahir Regiment in the Indian Army has again come to the fore as many ex-servicemen raised the demand for the government to form a full-fledged Infantry Regiment for the community as soon as possible.

The ex-servicemen in the Army accused the various governments of "ignoring" their demands for decades.

"This demand is longstanding and very historic. People all across the country from Ahir Community have been raising it since independence but the Government of India has ignored the demand due to the reasons best known to them. Many MPs have also raised this demand in Parliament House but of no avail," Gramin Uthaan- Bharat Nirman President Dr T C Rao said while addressing a press conference here in National Capital on Saturday.

Rao further said that no Ahir Regiment exists today even after so many sacrifices by the soldiers of the community.

"We presented the authentic figures and facts as to how we have been denied our legitimate dues. We form 26 crore of the total 140 crore population of India. All major martial castes have their regiments like Jat, Rajput, Sikh, and Maratha, but no Ahir Regiment exists. Ahirs have made a lot of sacrifices in Pre-Independence and Post-Independence, be it 1948, 1962, 1965, 1971, Kargil War or World War I, World War II and 1857 first war of Independence," he said.

Earlier, the Kumaon Regiment used to have Ahir soldiers from Haryana and hence it was also called Ahir Regiment but now there is a demand for a full-fledged Infantry Regiment for the community.

Retired Lieutenant General VS Yadav claimed that this demand is yet not "fulfilled" because of the "bureaucratic resistance".

"There is bureaucratic resistance to this demand that's why this demand is still pending. This has to be rectified because it's a question of honour to the people who are Ahir and who belong and want this regiment," Yadav said.

Requesting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to "approve" the demand, Yadav further said, "Leaders always wanted Ahir regiment. The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr Akhilesh Yadav also put this demand in his manifesto but unfortunately, he didn't come to power to get it executed.

"The government is not giving that much importance at this present moment. I would request to Defence Minister that it should be accepted as early as possible and all the mistakes which have been made in the past should be corrected," he added.

Notably, BJP MP from UP's Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, demanded the establishment of a caste-based regiment for the Ahir community in the Indian Army.

"If an Ahir regiment is formed in the army, then China will not have the courage to raise its eyes," BJP MP said while referring to the face off between Indian and Chinese armies in Tawang.

In 1962 in the battle of Rezang La, Ahir soldiers came to national prominence for the first time. Even today, the bravery and sacrifice of those 117 Ahirs are remembered. At that time, most of the soldiers of the 'C' Company of the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment were martyred fighting the Chinese soldiers but did not allow the enemy to move forward. Despite their best efforts, they could not capture the Rezangla outpost and their dream of advancing to Chushul was shattered. (ANI)

