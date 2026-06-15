India News | Ex-Servicemen Rally Organised at Tangdhar to Strengthen Veteran Welfare and Outreach

Tangdhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): An Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally was organised at Tangdhar under the aegis of Shakti Vijay Brigade to strengthen outreach, address grievances, and enhance awareness regarding various welfare schemes available to veterans, Veer Naris, widows, and their dependents.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from the veteran fraternity, with 154 Ex-Servicemen, 4 Veer Naris, and 25 widows attending the event.

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Representatives from the Veterans Cell, ECHS Baramulla, JAK LI Record Office, JAK RIF Record Office, Civil Administration, Tehsil Office, District Social Welfare Office (DSWO), DPDO, Forest Department, Police Department, Employment Department, State Bank of India (SBI), J&K Bank, Block Development Office (BDO), and Zonal Education Office (ZEO) participated in the rally. They interacted with attendees, addressed their concerns, and provided guidance on various welfare initiatives and government schemes.

During the event, all representatives paid tribute to the immense sacrifices and invaluable contributions of the veteran community and reaffirmed their commitment towards the welfare of Ex-Servicemen and their families.

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Various welfare initiatives being undertaken for the veteran fraternity were highlighted, including ESM Rallies, Veer Nari Meets, ECHS Clinical Meets, Artificial Limb Camps, outreach programmes for Veer Mata-Pita, and the ongoing SPARSH data migration drive.

The gathering was informed about recent welfare measures, including the empanelment of additional hospitals under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in the Kashmir Valley, aimed at improving healthcare accessibility for veterans and their dependents.

Attendees were encouraged to actively avail themselves of the benefits offered under various Government and Army welfare schemes and to approach concerned agencies for the timely resolution of grievances.

Veterans were also urged to continue their contribution towards nation-building by mentoring the younger generation, spreading awareness against drug abuse, and promoting peace, harmony, and social responsibility within society.

As part of the event, 25 widows, 4 Veer Naris, and 10 meritorious students from ESM families excelling in academics and extracurricular activities were awarded scholarships by Mrs Sheela Yadav, wife of Brig Dharmendra Yadav, SM, Station Commander Tangdhar.

Additionally, five distinguished Ex-Servicemen who have made notable contributions towards nation-building and community development were felicitated by the Station Commander.

Addressing the gathering, Brig Dharmendra Yadav, SM, reiterated the Indian Army's unwavering commitment towards the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, and their dependents. He highlighted the various welfare initiatives being undertaken for the veteran fraternity and assured all possible assistance in addressing their concerns.

He called upon veterans to continue serving society by guiding the youth, combating the menace of drug abuse, fostering social harmony, and acting as role models within their communities. He also urged them to remain vigilant against misinformation and anti-national influences.

The rally concluded on a positive note with an interactive session between the Station Commander and the veterans, providing an opportunity for one-to-one interaction and discussion. A group photograph was organised to commemorate the occasion and capture the enduring bond of camaraderie between the veteran fraternity and serving personnel.

The event reinforced the Indian Army's enduring commitment to honouring its veterans and ensuring their welfare, dignity, and continued engagement in nation-building. (ANI)

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