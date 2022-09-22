Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 22 (ANI): Former Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday won the Rajya Sabha bypolls from the state.

"Gratitude to the BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLAs of Tripura for electing me as a Rajya Sabha MP. Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji, BJP, president JP Nadda ji and HM Amit Shah for giving me this opportunity to represent Tripura in Rajya Sabha. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, I will continue to serve beloved people of Tripura till my last breath," tweeted Deb.

In the Rajya Sabha by-elections in Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb got 43 votes while the opposition candidate Bhunulal Saha got 15 votes.

Very recently, Deb was made Haryana state BJP in charge.

Biplab Deb's popularity had earlier helped BJP to clean sweep the northeastern state marking a thumping victory in 2018. The 2018 victory overtook the Left's rule of 25 years in Tripura.

After taking oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, he stepped down from the state CM post on May 14 this year. He was then succeeded by Manik Saha who took oath as Tripura's Chief Minister on May 15.

The by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat was held after it was vacated by Manik Saha.

The state of northeast Tripura goes into elections next year. BJP eyes forming a second term strong government while the opposition seems to be backing support from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

