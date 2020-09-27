Jodhpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Sunday evening.

The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82.

His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

Singh's family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farm house located near a civil airport.

