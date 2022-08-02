Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Former speaker of UP's Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit has been named for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahitya Samman for the year 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan, the organisation said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan said that a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by the acting president Sadanandprasad Gupt on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Jeweller Shot at During Robbery in Najafgarh Area, Two Held After Encounter.

Awards were announced for a total of 22 categories. Of which, the Bharat-Bharti Samman will be given to Ramanath Tripathi of Delhi while Buddhinath Mishra, a resident of Dehradun, will be awarded Lohia Sahitya Samman.

Similarly, Hindi Gaurav Samman will be given to Giriraj Sharan Agarwal of Gurugram and Mahatma Gandhi Sahitya Samman will be given Vishvas Kisan Patil, the statement said.

Also Read | 'Jholewala Fakir in Parliament Since 2019,’ Says Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Over Accusations of Hiding Her Expensive Bag.

Meanwhile, Ramsharan Gaur of Gautambuddh Nagar has been named for Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Sahitya Samman and Avantibai Samman will be given to Om Prakash Mishra of Lucknow.

Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha has bagged the Rajarshi Purshottam Das Tandon Samman, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)