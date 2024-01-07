Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Excise & Taxation Department in Chandigarh inspected liquor vends and godowns in Sectors 22 and 26.

The department confiscated 925 bottles of liquor, including high-value imported liquor. The bottles were confiscated because they were missing a hologram and pass.

Also Read | AFC Asian Cup 2024: Nikhil Poojary Seeks To Gain From His Opportunities As Fights 'Inner Demons'.

In total, 925 liquor bottles including imported liquor of high value, were confiscated in the raids by the Excise & Taxation Department, said the search team.

Legal action as per the provisions of the Excise Act will be taken by the Excise Department in this case.

Also Read | ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Directs State Police To Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Seikh Sajahan.

The excise department is continuously carrying out inspections of vends, godowns and bottling plants to check for any unlawful activities in the union territory of Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)