New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's response on a bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the ED and sought its response by March 25.

Also Read | Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023: Mubashshira Sayyed, Class 10 Student From Mumbai Takes Exam From Ambulance After Meeting With Car Accident Three Days Ago.

On March 17, the court extended the ED custody of the AAP leader by five days till March 22.

The ED arrested Sisodia on March 9 in the Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in connection with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case about alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in US Court After Being Accused of Injuring Man in Ski Accident in 2016.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)