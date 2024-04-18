New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday sent Chanpreet Singh, who allegedly managed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) funds for the Goa assembly elections to judicial custody. He was arrested last week by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Excise policy case.

Chanpreet Singh on Thursday was produced before the court after the end of remand period granted on last date by the court.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja allowed the ED's application sought direction to send him to judicial custody and didn't want his further custodial remand of him. The court sent him to the Judicial custody till April 23, 2024.

Charanpreet Singh joined AAP as a freelance worker in May-June 2021 till March 2022 for the Goa election campaign of AAP. He also received salary directly from Aam Aadmi Party. He has also received a salary from m/s Wizspk Communications who were engaged by Department of Information and Publicity of Delhi government for PR Work, said ED.

AAP in its recent statement alleged that the Delhi liquor policy case is solely based on the statements of approvers, many of whom have a "direct connection" with the BJP, like Sharath Reddy.

"The entire country knows that the real Delhi liquor scam took place after ED started its investigation and arrested scam kingpin Sharath Reddy, who later transferred Rs 55 crore of his proceeds from the crime to the BJP via electoral bonds. After two years of investigation and over 500 raids, not a single Rupee or piece of evidence has been recovered from AAP leaders," the party's statement said.

"ED is running a politically motivated investigation and making its case solely based on the statements of approvers, many of whom have a direct connection with the BJP, like Sharath Reddy," it added.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Singh in the same case. The money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

The ED has arrested various people in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody. (ANI)

