New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The executive and the judiciary on Saturday agreed to set up state-level bodies to cater to the infrastructural needs of courts across the country.

At a joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of High Courts, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said the CMs were largely of the view that instead of a national body, state-level special purpose vehicles should be set up with political representation in them.

Chief ministers or their nominees would be a part of such a setup.

CJI Ramana had mooted judicial infrastructure authorities both at the state and the national levels.

"After discussion, there was near unanimity among the chief ministers... state-level infrastructure body to be established and not a national-level one.

"However, there was a suggestion to include the chief minister or his nominee in the body at the state level. Most of the states have agreed to adopt this model," he said at a press conference.

The CJI has been quite vocal about setting up state and national-level bodies to adequately deal with the infrastructural needs of courts across the country.

Infrastructure and capacity building, institutionalising the mechanism for augmenting and creating state-of-the-art judicial infrastructure and institutional and legal reforms were deliberated upon, Justice Ramana said.

At the press conference, he said chief justices and the chief ministers made requests to consider giving infrastructure funds to the states as a "one-time measure".

"As a one-time measure the Central government may consider providing all adequate facilities and financial support to put in place the required infrastructure commensurate with the projected national strength of judicial officers in terms of the 2016 report," the CJI said.

He said the gap in the funds provided by the central government and states "is proving to be a hurdle".

Referring to a resolution on filling up vacancies, the CJI said everyone was concerned about the delay in the appointment of judges and not filling up vacancies in high courts and in district courts.

"So, we have passed this resolution that effective steps be taken to ensure that the arrears of cases pending for five years, to the extent possible, be cleared.

"Sanction strength for appointment of judicial officers for district judiciary be increased in a phased manner in accordance with the directions issued in the judgement... along with that of requisite subordinate staff, administrative and technical and court case management," he said.

He said state governments will create a cadre of statisticians and data analysts for district courts for an efficient justice delivery system.

"State governments should provide adequate security to the serving judicial officers," Justice Ramana said, adding that he has suggested putting in place a two-tier security system in district courts as in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that state governments should provide adequate benefits and support to retired judicial officers.

For the high court judges, a resolution was passed that all constitutional authorities involved in the judicial appointment process scrupulously adhere to the prescribed timeline, the CJI said.

He said that chief justices raised concerns about the connectivity issue, particularly in the northeast states and hilly areas.

"They have a big problem even though we have provided sufficient infrastructure of facilities, video conferencing etc. They are unable to use those because of good bandwidth and Wifi is lacking," the CJI said.

"So, the resolutions are: the Government of India should provide requisite financial support for developing robust IT infrastructure for HCs and district courts and the respective state government shall provide adequate financial support for manpower and procurement, installation, upgradation and maintenance of IT infrastructure."

State governments shall endeavour to create a permanent cadre of computer professionals to meet the information and technology requirements of high courts and district courts with adequate budgetary provisions, Justice Ramana said.

