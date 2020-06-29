Kohima (Nagaland) [India], June 29 (ANI): The COVID-19 lockdown guidelines issued on May 5 in Nagaland, subject to relaxations issued, will remain operative in the state till July 15.

According to a tweet by the Nagaland government, "The existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the State issued vide Order of even number dated 04.05.2020, subject to relaxations issued, shall continue to remain operative in Nagaland till July 15, 2020."

Also Read | TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

As per the state government, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 434. This includes 266 active cases and 168 recovered patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)