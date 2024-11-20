Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala rejected on Wednesday the exit polls on the possible outcome of the state assembly elections, asserting that Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to clinch a comfortable majority.

"Exit polls do not reflect the sentiments of people," Chennithala said after several pollsters gave a clear edge to the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, while some put the MVA coalition ahead in the western state.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Leaders for Warm Welcome, Says 'Humbled To Receive Key to the City of Georgetown' (Watch Video and Pics).

Most of the exit polls that predicted a landslide victory for the NDA after Lok Sabha elections and those predicted Congress' win in Haryana didn't turn out to be true, he said.

"We will win Maharashtra polls with a comfortable majority. We don't believe in exit polls. Look at the Parliamentary elections and Haryana elections. The exit polls do not reflect people's sentiments," Chennithala told PTI.

Also Read | Morena Shocker: Drunk Man Beats Mother, Smashes Her to Death With Heavy Stone in Madhya Pradesh After She Tries To Resolve His Marital Disputes; Flees After Murder.

The ground reality is MVA scoring the majority and forming a government in Maharashtra, he said.

MVA comprises Shiv Sena, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, and NCP (SP).

Anish Gawande, spokesperson of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), said exit polls should be treated with a pinch of salt.

"This election was fought at the booth level. The alliance that will be the most successful at bringing loyal voters to booths will win. Maha Vikas Aghadi will emerge as the winning alliance," he said.

Voting for all 288 assembly seats was held in Maharashtra in a single phase on Wednesday. The results will be declared on Saturday.

With an estimated 60 per cent voter turnout recorded in elections, Gawande claimed the polling percentage is not higher than in Lok Sabha or in the last assembly elections, which shows that the much-touted impact of the last-minute welfare schemes was overestimated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)