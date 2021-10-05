Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) The SAD on Tuesday asked the BJP-led Centre not to allow any delay in proceedings against those involved in the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The party also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw three farm laws immediately.

After his party's core committee meeting here, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the central government should repeal the farm laws as quickly as possible keeping in mind the sentiments of the farming community.

“This is also needed to contain unrest and ensure no more lives are lost,” he said.

The core committee expressed shock that no concrete action has been initiated against those responsible for the “brutal murders” of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, the party said in a statement.

It also demanded a judicial probe into the entire incident including “inflammatory speeches” given by Union minister of state for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra.

It also condemned the Uttar Pradesh government for stopping a party delegation led by Prem Singh Chandumajra from proceeding towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of victim farmers.

The delegation led by Chandumajra, meanwhile, met farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

Virk had sustained injuries in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Apart from Chandumajra, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and SAD's national spokesman Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also part of the delegation.

Chandumajra said he had telephonic talks with farm leaders at Lakhimpur Kheri as well as the affected families and assured them of complete support on behalf of the SAD.

“We are also ready to extend legal aid to victim families as well as those who were injured,” he said.

Chandumajra and Sirsa disclosed that the target of attack at Lakhimpur Kheri was Tejinder Singh Virk, who is a popular farmer leader of the Terai region of UP and is also a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

They said that Virk was seriously injured in this incident.

Eight people died and several others were injured on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year.

Four of the dead in Sunday's incident were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The others included two BJP workers, their driver and a journalist. Two cars were set on fire after one of the cars in the BJP supporters' convoy turned turtles, trampling two farmers under it.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Milkfed chairman Harminder Singh, joined SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal here.

Harminder Singh will be fielded from Sultanpur Lodhi seat, said Badal.

He also praised the work done by former Finance Minister Upinderjit Kaur who has been representing the party in Sultanpur Lodhi.

He said the veteran leader had informed him six months back that she would not be contesting the 2022 elections due to which the party has now decided to field Harminder Singh from the seat.

