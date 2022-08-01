Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Former Army chief General Manoj Naravane (retired) on Monday said it is a misplaced notion that expenditure on defence is a drain on the country's finances and asserted it is actually an investment for good returns.

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Speaking at the anniversary of Marathi daily Sakal in Kolhapur, he said there will always be a debate between 'guns and butter' and how much to spend on defence in a developing country like India.

Also Read | ITR Filing: New Record of Over 72.42 Lakh ITRs Filed On A Single Day, 5.83 Crore IT Returns Filed Till July 31.

"How much can be spent? It can be debated, but defence takes the first priority and that cannot be wished away. We have to build the capability to defend our country," said Naravane.

Capability and intentions are two sides of the coin and intentions can change overnight, he pointed out.

"Somebody who is a friend can become an enemy tomorrow, but capability takes time to develop. It takes years and decades to develop and, therefore, we need sustained development and sustained budget to build that strength," the former general asserted.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia war, Naravane said Ukraine neglected national security and are now paying a price, adding that the nation would take years to recover from the damage.

"In fact, the cost of reconstruction, the cost of repaying of aid that they received will be much more in order of magnitude than had they spent adequately on the defence of the country. Now, this is something we cannot ignore," he said.

Asserting it is a misplaced notion that defence expenditure is a drain on finances, he said, "Actually, expenditure on defence is an investment, from which you get good returns. You have seen when there is instability, straightaway the stock market crashes. If the country is stable, it attracts foreign investment."

He said self-reliance was important as depending on imported shipments of arms and ammunition can lead to trouble, as is being witnessed in Ukraine's case.

"When war breaks out, we will have to fight it alone. Nobody comes to your help. They (other countries) will give moral support, they will give weapons but the blood spilled will be ours," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)