New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): A two-day National Security Guard (NSG) Raising Day International Seminar on the theme "Countering Emerging Terror and IED threats by Harnessing Latest Technology" was conducted on October 14 and 15 at NSG Manesar Garrison.

During the Seminar, IED innovation awards were also given to six people including two from IIT Bombay, who have developed blast, ballistic and electromagnetic pulse-resistant concrete (BBERC).

The primary objective of the seminar was to provide a common platform to various stakeholders including security agencies, security experts, security entrepreneurs and innovators, who are dealing with the rapidly evolving terrorist and Improvised explosive device (IED) threats using disruptive technologies to exchange ideas and formulate tactical counter plans.

Rajendra Khanna, Dy NSA, Government of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address.

The Seminar began on the 14th with a two-panel discussion on the Training of Security Forces in synthetic Training Environments through AI &ML platforms and Countering the threat of weaponised Drones, wherein prominent subject matter experts expressed their views.

An equipment display was also organized in which domestic security entrepreneurs showcased the latest technology and trends in the fields of counter-terror and Counter IED under the Make in India initiative.

The second day of the seminar was exclusively devoted to the threat of IEDs, with subject matter experts from India and abroad discussing the Global Perspective of IEDs and its Implications in the Indian context followed by discussions on mitigation techniques for Suicide Vehicle Borne IEDs (SVBIEDs) and Personal Borne IEDs (PBIEDs). Various case studies on Drone Terror attacks were also discussed and analysed by experts to bring out takeaways for security forces which will help in combating such incidents in future.

The valedictory address of the seminar was delivered by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff who also felicitated the young innovators in the field of Counter IED technology. The seminar culminated with the conduct of NSG HACKATHON, "DIGIRAKSHAK" focusing on harnessing the technical prowess of bright innovators of India in security-related equipment.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 40 foreign delegates from various countries, a large No of defence service officers, State Police officers, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and representatives from the security industry and think tanks.

Here is the list of counter IED Innovation Awardees:

1. Captain Kartik Yadav, 17 engineer regiment conceptualized, designed and developed a remotely operated mine detection system (RODS) to facilitate minefield breaching operations.

The aim of this innovation was to employ a machine ahead of infantry columns to assist them in the negotiation of an enemy minefield with surprise and minimum casualty. For this operationally useful innovation, Captain Kartik Yadav is being awarded with a counter-IED innovation award.

2. Nikunj Prashar, founder and CEO of Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd. Nikunj has developed a multi-drone platform called 'Skydock'. The package consists of multiple drones having distinct functionality including, surveillance drones, net thrower drones and multiple kamikaze small drones.

Skydock is a very promising innovation in countering rogue drones. For this futuristic innovation in the counter-drone field. Nikunj Prashar is being awarded with Counter IED innovation award.

3. Hav S Balamurugan from 261 Counter Explosive Device Unit. Hav S Balamurugan developed a Wi-Fi-based IED along with its jammer prototype. The IED when connected to the internet through wi-fi, can be initiated from any corner of the world with a command device. This innovation has helped in awareness and sensitizing the troops to the risk of wi-fi-based IEDs. For this educational innovation Hav Balamurugan is being awarded with a counter-IED innovation award.

4. Constable GD Santosh KK (Faculty of Studies, Operational Directorate, IIM Pune). Constable GD Santosh designed a multipurpose backpack mini-ROV which is capable of pre-initiating the IED by having an anti-handling mechanism and to help in the demolition of the same from a safe distance.

His innovation has significantly helped in alleviating the risk to the lives of Bomb Disposal technicians and other security personnel. For this operationally efficient innovation Constable GD Santosh KK is being awarded with a counter-IED innovation award.

5. Prakash Nanthagopalan and Nabodyuti Das from IIT, Bombay, who have developed blast, ballistic and electromagnetic pulse-resistant concrete (BBERC).

The innovation was developed indigenously using locally available materials and was evaluated for blast resistance in a shock tube at a peak pressure of 76 Bar. For this innovation, Prakash Nanthagopalan and Nabodyuti Das are being conferred with a counter-IED innovation award. (ANI)

