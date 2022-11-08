New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Power, Government of India, in partnership with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), are hosting an International Conference on "Citizen-centric energy transition: Empowering citizens with Mission Life (Lifestyles for Environment)" on Tuesday at the India Pavilion at the ongoing COP-27 at Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt.

"Chaired by Secretary, MNRE Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, this special event showcases some of the visionary citizen-centric energy access, transition, security and justice-related initiatives that have bettered the lives of millions of people while embodying Mission LiFE's Principles of nudging behaviours, enabling markets and influencing policies," Ministry of MNRE said in a statement.

Ministry further said that The Conference is holding discussions on ways to accelerate the deployment of energy efficient and low-carbon technologies as well as market investment to facilitate and strengthen the global energy transition.

The session featured Dr Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General of IRENA and Dr Ajay Mathur, Director General, of International Solar Alliance (ISA), and chief executives of Indian Industry. (ANI)

