Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): In partnership with the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, VIEWS NGO concluded a training programme aimed at Telugu journalists on climate change at the American Corner in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

S Bheemarao, Executive Director of VIEWS NGO, highlighted the workshop's objective of enhancing understanding among Telugu journalists regarding the adverse impacts of environmental and climate change.

He emphasised that such training will empower regional language journalists to report more accurately and comprehensively on climate change issues within Telugu media. Thirty journalists representing various media organisations from Andhra Pradesh participated in the workshop.

During the second day of the programme, V Krishnarao, the Regional Project Coordinator of AP Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), provided insights into natural farming practices in Andhra Pradesh.

He elaborated on the widespread adoption of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) by farmers across the state, leading to improved soil fertility, enhanced water retention, and increased crop yields and farmer incomes. Additionally, Krishnarao highlighted how such practices contribute to mitigating climate change patterns.

Sunanda Moka, Director of IMD - Visakhapatnam, provided a detailed analysis of weather and climate fluctuations, historical change patterns, and their impacts on lifestyle and related matters.

She highlighted the interconnectedness between climate variability and societal dynamics, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to address ongoing climate change challenges.

Representatives from VIEWS NGO, S Bhimrao and Sunil Kumar Ghadel, announced plans for organizing training programs for 50 Telugu and Odia journalists from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

They outlined that the upcoming training sessions will cover various climate change topics, including sea erosion, agriculture, deforestation, migration, changing weather patterns, urban flooding, and natural disasters.

Abdul Samad, a representative from the US Consulate General Office in Hyderabad, along with journalists reporting on environmental and climate change issues from Andhra Pradesh, actively participated in the training session. (ANI)

