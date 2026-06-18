India News | Explanations of 4 Former AIADMK MLAs Under Review; Action in Line with Assembly Rules: Speaker Prabhakar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17 (ANI): Four AIADMK MLAs against whom disqualification proceedings were initiated after they resigned and joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said their resignation letters are under examination and that further action will be taken in accordance with Assembly rules and legal provisions.

The four MLAs who switched sides from the AIADMK to the TVK are Maragatham Kumaravel, A. Jayakumar, Sathyabama, and Esakki Subbaiah. Notices had been served to them seeking their explanations within seven days regarding the proposed action under the Rules of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

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Speaking to reporters in Chennai, the Speaker said that a petition submitted by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking appropriate action against the four legislators was taken up for consideration.

"The four MLAs have now submitted their explanations within the stipulated period. I have received their responses only recently and need time to read and examine them thoroughly. After reviewing the explanations and conducting a proper assessment, I will decide and announce the next course of action," the Speaker said.

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He further stated that appropriate action would be taken at the proper time and strictly in accordance with the law.

The Speaker also announced that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will convene on June 18 at 10 a.m. for its scheduled sitting. (ANI)

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