North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): An explosion took place at a house in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Monday.

The incident happened in an under-construction building near Bhatpara Police Station, a local said.

As seen in the visuals, police have cordoned off the area. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

