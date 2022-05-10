Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday said the explosive content in 54 detonators found in the railway station premises here was "very less" and they did not have the capacity to trigger a blast.

On Monday evening, a policeman had spotted an unclaimed bag outside the Nagpur railway station's main gate.

A total of 54 detonators were found in the bag, Kumar told reporters here.

"As per preliminary information received from experts, the explosive content in the detonators was very less and they did not have the capacity to explode. It was like that used in crackers, the official said.

To a query, he said as of now, it seems there was "no intention of carrying out a blast or a sensitive act".

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case under the Explosives Act and are conducting an investigation into the case, he said.

The city police and the GRP are also trying to find out to whom the bag belonged and who left it in the railway station premises, Kumar said.

An official had on Monday said police were checking CCTV footage to identify the person who kept the bag.

After being alerted on Monday evening, dog squads and the Bomb Defusal and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot and the latter had taken the bag in its possession.

The GRP and the Railway Protection Force personnel had cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure.

Personnel of the Quick Response Team were deployed at the Nagpur railway station for night patrolling, the official had said.

