New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended his congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party

"I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party," Amit Shah.

"I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world. I am confident that the BJP government under your leadership will work day and night to fulfill the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP," Shah said in a social media post.

After Rekha Gupta was elected as the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative Party leader, she expressed her gratitude to the party on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, she said, "I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you."

In a post on X, Gupta said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights."

Meanwhile, celebrations started outside Gupta's residence after the declaration.

She is set to become the fourth female Chief Minister of Delhi.She was elected leader of the BJP legislative party at a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs on Wednesday.

Rekha Gupta has been elected from Shalimar Bagh and will take the oath of office on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. BJP central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar were present at the meeting of the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP is forming a government after 27 years in Delhi. Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate earlier this month, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. All arrangements have been made for the swearing-in function tomorrow. (ANI)

