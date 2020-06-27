Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the decision on further extension of lockdown in the state beyond June 30 would depend on the situation.

In his latest #AskCaptain Facebook Live session, he said "if we are able to control the pandemic then there would be no need for lockdown but if it goes out of control then we have no choice. Lockdowns were imposed for the safety of Punjab's people."

In response to a question from a Hoshiarpur resident, that testing in Punjab would go up to 20,000 a day by the end of this month.

"Four more testing labs had already been approved by his cabinet, which will help scale up testing two-fold over the next few days. The state government was in the process of fixing the rates. All the treatment and medicines for COVID-19 was being provided free of cost in government hospitals," he said.

Asked for a decision on cancellation of examinations in universities and colleges, as had already been announced by some states, the Chief Minister said the Vice-Chancellors will be meeting the Education Department, which will also seek the University Grant Commission's directions in the matter.

The final decision will be taken within two-three days accordingly, he said.

Punjab on Saturday reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported in Punjab today. Total number of cases stands at 5056 and death toll is at 128. (ANI)

