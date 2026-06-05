India News | Extensive Measures for Monsoon; Prepared to Assure Public Safety, Says Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday said various precautionary measures have been undertaken in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

Upon arrival at Coimbatore Airport, Sengottaiyan, speaking to reporters, said that review meetings have been conducted under the leadership of the Chief Minister to assess preparedness and coordinate departmental responses.

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"The Southwest Monsoon is not expected to cause any major impact on Tamil Nadu, and there is no need for public concern," said the Minister.

Sengottaiyan further assured that steps would be taken to prevent landslides anywhere in Tamil Nadu, similar to those witnessed in Wayanad.

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He also said that departmental reviews have been carried out and a meeting of ministers was held with the objective of delivering effective governance over the next five years.

On questioning criticism over law and order, Sengottaiyan asked, "What major law and order issue has occurred in the last 20 days? Please point it out."

Commenting on BJP leader K Annamalai, Minister Sengottaiyan said, "We will have to wait and see what concern or grievance Annamalai has."

He further added that the government is continuing efforts to curb the movement and trafficking of narcotic substances and is taking various measures to address multiple public issues.

On the Mekedatu dam issue, the Minister said the Chief Minister is undertaking all necessary efforts to prevent the construction of the project, stating that a coalition cabinet has been formed and that the government remains open-minded in its approach.

"We have not given any specific name to the alliance," he added.

Responding to remarks made by V Senthil Balaji, the minister said he could not comment on Senthil Balaji's views and added that only Senthil Balaji could explain why he was unable to continue in the Cabinet continuously.

"I cannot respond to decisions taken by the DMK," he said.

Minister Sengottaiyan concluded by stating that ensuring the safety and security of journalists is the government's responsibility. (ANI)

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