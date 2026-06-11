India News | Extensive Security Arrangements in Place for Bharathiraja's Final Rites in Theni

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): Security arrangements have been put in place for the final rites of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja in Theni district, with around 1,000 police personnel deployed to manage the expected influx of visitors, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) V. Sasi Mohan said that authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of people arriving to pay their last respects to the acclaimed director.

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"We have made all necessary arrangements regarding the safety and security of the people who want to visit the place for paying final rites," the DIG said.

According to the official, access control measures have been established to facilitate the smooth movement of visitors. Separate entry arrangements have been made for family members and the general public, while dedicated enclosures have also been set up to enable people to offer their final respects in an orderly manner.

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The police have additionally planned separate arrangements for dignitaries and other important visitors expected to attend the final rites. The event will be conducted in accordance with government guidelines and established protocols, the DIG said.

"Tentatively, it may start around 3. We have all the arrangements made, and it's ready," he added.

To oversee the security operation, two officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank have been deputed at the venue. Around 1,000 personnel from various ranks have been deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth conduct of the final rites.

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He was 85. The news of his demise left the film industry in mourning, with several actors and filmmakers paying tribute to the legendary director. Among them was actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar, who shared an emotional note remembering the filmmaker's contribution to Indian cinema.

The actress, on Wednesday, took to her X account to share she was "devastated" by the loss and described Bharathiraja's passing as a "gloomy cloud" over Tamil cinema. Remembering him as one of the industry's most respected filmmakers, she said his absence would be deeply felt by cinema lovers across generations.

"Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja, is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in Tamil cinema," she wrote.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of 'Iyakkunar Immayam' for his remarkable contribution to cinema.

Some of his most celebrated films include 'Kizhake Pogum Rail,' 'Sigappu Rojakkal,' 'Alaigal Oivathillai,' 'Kaadhal Oviyam' and 'Mudhal Mariyathai,' many of which are regarded as classics today. His final directorial work was 'Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal,' a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer 'Thudarum.' His unreleased film 'Pulavar' will mark his final appearance as an actor. Over the years, he also featured in films such as 'Aayutha Ezhuthu,' 'Pandianadu,' 'Eeswaran,' 'Thiruchitrambalam' and 'Maharaja.' (ANI)

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