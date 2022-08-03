New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday began a two-day visit to Cambodia to attend an India-ASEAN ministerial meeting.

On the first day of his tour, Jaishankar visited the famous Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap.

Also Read | ED Seals Young Indian Office at Herald House Building in Delhi.

On Twitter, the external affairs minister posted a photo of a conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell at the Ta Prohm temple conservation site.

"Good to meet my friend EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF at the Ta Prohm temple conservation site. Appreciate his warm words for our work," he tweeted.

Also Read | Delhi: IT Raids on Hospitals Reveals Unaccounted Income of Rs 150 Cr, Jewellery Seized.

The Archaeological Survey of India has been engaged in the conservation of the 12th-century Angkor Wat temples.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of sectoral partnership in 1992 which graduated to full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit level partnership in 2002.

The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.

The ASEAN is central to India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific.

The ASEAN comprises Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)