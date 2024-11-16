India News | Extra Time for Students with Type 1 Diabetes in CBSE Exams: Kerala SHRC Seeks Report

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

Agency News PTI| Nov 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Extra Time for Students with Type 1 Diabetes in CBSE Exams: Kerala SHRC Seeks Report

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday said.

Also Read | GRAP-III Restrictions in Delhi: Traffic Police Slaps Fines Totalling INR 1 Crore for Violations After Graded Response Action Plan III Invoked.

The direction came on a plea filed by one Bushra Shihab who said the Kerala government is providing an extra 20 minutes for every hour of an exam for students suffering from type 1 diabetes in SSLC and plus two exams.

He has demanded that the same pattern be adopted in the CBSE exams. He also said in his plea, that there are more than 8,000 children in the state and over 8 lakh in the country are suffering from type 1 diabetes.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Secretary of Private School in Madanayakanahalli Sexually Harasses Class X Girl, Touches Her Inappropriately Inside School Bus; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

in Nagpur, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    World Prematurity Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Brings Attention to the Health Risks Associated With Preterm Birth World Prematurity Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Brings Attention to the Health Risks Associated With Preterm Birth
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Rajat Dalal Keeps Karanveer Mehra & Kashish Kapoor Nominated After Getting Special Powers
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Extra Time for Students with Type 1 Diabetes in CBSE Exams: Kerala SHRC Seeks Report

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

    Agency News PTI| Nov 16, 2024 07:28 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Extra Time for Students with Type 1 Diabetes in CBSE Exams: Kerala SHRC Seeks Report

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

    SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday said.

    Also Read | GRAP-III Restrictions in Delhi: Traffic Police Slaps Fines Totalling INR 1 Crore for Violations After Graded Response Action Plan III Invoked.

    The direction came on a plea filed by one Bushra Shihab who said the Kerala government is providing an extra 20 minutes for every hour of an exam for students suffering from type 1 diabetes in SSLC and plus two exams.

    He has demanded that the same pattern be adopted in the CBSE exams. He also said in his plea, that there are more than 8,000 children in the state and over 8 lakh in the country are suffering from type 1 diabetes.

    Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Secretary of Private School in Madanayakanahalli Sexually Harasses Class X Girl, Touches Her Inappropriately Inside School Bus; Arrested.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    India News | Extra Time for Students with Type 1 Diabetes in CBSE Exams: Kerala SHRC Seeks Report

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on a plea seeking extra time in exams for students with type 1 diabetes.

    SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas sought the report within a month, from the CBSE and the Principal Secretary of the General Education Department, a statement issued by the Commission on Saturday said.

    Also Read | GRAP-III Restrictions in Delhi: Traffic Police Slaps Fines Totalling INR 1 Crore for Violations After Graded Response Action Plan III Invoked.

    The direction came on a plea filed by one Bushra Shihab who said the Kerala government is providing an extra 20 minutes for every hour of an exam for students suffering from type 1 diabetes in SSLC and plus two exams.

    He has demanded that the same pattern be adopted in the CBSE exams. He also said in his plea, that there are more than 8,000 children in the state and over 8 lakh in the country are suffering from type 1 diabetes.

    Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Secretary of Private School in Madanayakanahalli Sexually Harasses Class X Girl, Touches Her Inappropriately Inside School Bus; Arrested.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Tilak Varma
    200K+ searches
    RRB
    100K+ searches
    Rohit Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Coldplay Ahmedabad
    50K+ searches
    Portugal vs Poland
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Tilak Varma
    200K+ searches
    RRB
    100K+ searches
    Rohit Sharma
    100K+ searches
    Coldplay Ahmedabad
    50K+ searches
    Portugal vs Poland
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
    Google News 33.00 533.00 Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
    -->
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanDiwali 2024DhanterasBhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamPakistan vs EnglandHalloweenPro Kabaddi League
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel