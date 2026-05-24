India News | Extreme Heat Grips Rajasthan: Jaisalmer Temperatures Soar Past 46°C; Heatwave Warnings Issued

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): Extreme heat has gripped the Rajasthan with warnings for severe heatwave in place in West Rajasthan and heat wave conditions for East Rajasthan till May 30.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jaisalmer district emerged as one of the hottest places as temperatures soar past 46°C on Sunday.

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To counter the heat, municipal corporation has deployed water sprinklers on the streets.

Agro-meteorologist Praveen Chaudhary said, "Jaisalmer and nearby districts, temperatures are reaching 45-48°C. Locals call this period 'Nau Tapa,' ( a nine day period of extreme heat). Scientists attribute the extreme rise to a Super El Nino effect, which has created dry conditions with no moisture in the air. As a result, temperatures are rising 48-50°C. While storms could bring temporary relief, high heat is expected to continue for 9-10 days, lasting till late May and early June"

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According to updates from IMD, heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Several states are gripped by the extreme heat with temperatures over 40°C.

Heat wave conditions across the states are very likely to occur during the next coming days, as per IMD's daily weather report and forecast bulletin. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in few pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha; Heat wave conditions in many pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Himachal Pradesh; in some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh & Coastal Andhra Pradesh," said IMD.

As a response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on 'X' that the timings for all government offices and public and private schools across all class segments will be compressed in the state. Starting Monday, May 25, these institutions will function strictly from 7:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a warning for East Uttar Pradesh for a severe heat wave till May 28.

A red alert for heatwaves remains in place in Chhatarpur district on Sunday, with the temperature crossing 41°C since early morning.

In recent days, the temperature in Khajuraho and Nowgong has reached up to 47.4°C, and the severe heatwave conditions still persist.

The impact of the heat is such that even the local markets wear a deserted look. To protect themselves from this scorching heat, people are quenching their thirst with water and sugarcane juice.Stepping out of the house has become difficult, and people are only venturing out for essential work. (ANI)

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