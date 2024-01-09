New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held the Shakti Vandan national workshop on Tuesday at the party extension office to formulate a strategy to reach out to NGOs and self-help groups ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

A senior source from the BJP told ANI that in the meeting various issues regarding women's self-help groups and NGOs were discussed. To reach out to self-help groups and NGOs, 25 groups were formed which had 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men in each group. They also strategised on how women's self-help groups and NGO outreach programs will be conducted.

The party aims to make direct contact with more than 10 crore women through this campaign. The BJP has a target to increase their proportion of women voters by 10 per cent. To achieve this objective, the BJP has instructed these groups to contact the respective BDOs (Block Development Officer) of their area to reach out to the Self Help Groups and NGOs.

The groups were given a target in today's meeting to ensure attendance of around 1500 to 5000 in these outreach programs. They were also asked to organise a maximum number of meetings in the assemblies.

In the meeting, every attendee presented their views on the role of Mahila Morcha in the Shakti Vandan National Workshop.

BJP National General Secretary-Incharge Women Self-Help and NGO Contact Campaign Tarun Chug, BL Santosh, National Vice President, Mahila Morcha in-charge Bijayant Jay Panda, President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanithi Srinivasan, State Presidents of each state of BJP Mahila Morcha, National Vice President Saroj Pandey, National Minister BJP-Convenor Women Self Help and NGO Contact Campaign Vijayarahatkar and National President Mahila Morcha, MLA Coimbatore Vanathi Srinivasan, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore were present at the meeting.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP aims to conduct 11 massive outreach programs in 70 days which will be completed before March 15, sources had earlier told ANI.

To implement the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party has given the responsibility to four of its National General Secretaries, all of whom have been made in charge of different Morchas, sources told ANI. The Morchas have been given four programs to reach out to different sections of the country.

According to the sources, Vijaya Rahatkar from Maharashtra and Vanithi Srinivasahan from the southern part of the country will approach 1.25 crore women's self-help groups and will make them aware of the beneficial schemes of the BJP. These women's self-help groups will be included in the BJP and ensure their votes go to the BJP.

"National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh has been appointed as the in-charge of Mahila self-help group and NGO," the sources added. (ANI)

