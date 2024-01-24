Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today sanctioned Rs 100 crore for strengthening the infrastructure in Shimla town to increase the footfall of tourists and facilitate the local people, an official statement said.

He said that Rs 55 crore would be spent on underground power cables in Shimla which would ensure proper ducts facilities. He said that this would provide uninterrupted and 24x7 power supply to the consumers even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the town. He said that this step would enhance the aesthetic appeal of Shimla town to the tourists besides restoring the old glory of the town, as per the statement.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: Pet Dog Attacks Two-Year-Old Boy in Shahdara Area, Case Filed Against Owner (Watch Video).

Sukhu said that the state government would also spend Rs 45 crore for improvement and widening of Circular road in Shimla.

He said that the decongestion of the road would go a long way in facilitating the local public and tourists and ensuring smooth flow of vehicular movement. He directed the PWD department to remove all the bottlenecks on this road for the convenience of the commuters, it added.

Also Read | Government Allows Direct Listing of Securities by Public Indian Companies on International Exchanges of GIFT IFSC.

"The present state government had initiated various schemes to attract more tourists to the State and a target of around five crore tourists had been fixed and necessary infrastructure was being created for their convenience," CM Sukhu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)