India News | Fabricated Resolution Carrying My Signature Submitted to Speaker, Claims Expel TMC MLA Sandipan Saha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): The expelled All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA Sandipan Saha has written to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker, alleging that a resolution bearing his signature is "fabricated and manufactured."

According to sources, Saha shot off a letter to the Speaker on May 27, pointing out gross discrepancies regarding a Resolution dated May 6, 2026.

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Saha has urged the Assembly Speaker to look into the matter immediately and investigate how his signature was replicated on the document. Further details on the exact nature and contents of the controversial May 6 resolution are currently awaited.

Meanwhile, the updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case. Addressing a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared.

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"Detailing the timeline of the controversy, Adhikari said that on May 9, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures.

Following his expulsion from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), legislator Sandipan Saha launched a scathing attack on his former party, claiming that anyone who speaks of morality within the outfit is deemed to be engaging in "anti-party activity.

"Speaking to ANI on his suspension, Saha expressed no regrets, stating that he was "quite pleased" to be ousted for upholding his ethical duties.

"In this party, anyone who speaks of morality will be deemed to be engaging in anti-party activity, simply because the party itself does not engage in any moral conduct," Saha told reporters. "If, today, we have been suspended from the party for the sake of upholding morality, we are actually quite pleased. Performing moral acts is indeed the duty of every legislator, which is precisely what we have done.

"When questioned about his future political moves and whether he intends to switch alignment to another political outfit, the expelled leader dismissed the speculation.

"No, there is nothing like that. Why would I think about that?" Saha added.

The updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)