Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 28 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) candidate from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, DM Kathir Anand, has stirred a controversy by making a statement on women during an election event.

While addressing a public rally in Vellore, Kathir Anand said,"Everyone's face look stunning and bright. All are shining. Looks like you have all applied fair and lovely, ponds powder and singhar kum kum. What is the reason? Didn't you all receive Rs 1000? After the election whoever else missed will also get Kalaignar financial aid."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi To Release Congress Poll Manifesto in Jaipur on April 6.

The DMK leader made the remarks while highlighting the DMK government's financial aid scheme offering Rs 1000 monthly assistance to women heads of family.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Kalaignar Women's Rights Grant Scheme) of the state government was launched in September last year. The scheme is among the crucial poll promises that catapulted the DMK to power. Under this scheme, Rs 1000 is being deposited into the accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Bill Gates in Freewheeling Chat, AI to Climate Change Discussed (Watch Video).

However, Kathir Anand's statement has drawn wide criticism from the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP targeted Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, party MP K Kanimozhi, among others, over Kathir Anand's remarks against women, criticising the conflicting stance on women empowerment.

In a post on X, the BJP Tamil Nadu stated, "How did you have the audacity to say in public that women will spend as they see fit if they get money, Kathir Anand? Is this your social justice? Women empowerment, MK Stalin?"

"That's right, DMK's style is to talk obscenely and vulgarly about women? It is something soaked in your blood! DMK's feminist activist, K Kanimozhi?," the post added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)