Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): While salons have reopened in Telangana's Hyderabad, barbers here are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 crisis in absence of the customers, they have urged the government to provide them with some aid.

Yadagiri, hairstylist told ANI, "I am running this salon for the last 40 years and never saw this condition before. We reopened the salon after the lockdown with proper sanitisation and hygiene by spending a huge amount but still, there is no response from the public."

"People are thinking twice before coming. Government is not helping us in any way and it's being difficult for us to survive. Now it's the end of the month and we were not able to pay the rent till now, and this is our position. We don't know how to survive," he added.

Pavan, another barber speaking to ANI said, "It's been one month since we reopened this salon and there are no customers even after taking precautionary measures. We are using disposable aprons and gloves to maintain hygiene. We have two workers who are not having much work as there are no customers."

He continued saying that they are not able to pay their rent amid this crisis.

"We are thankful to our owner for not pressurising us to pay rent. It is difficult even to get proper food at this time," he added.

Janakiram, another barber told ANI, "Customers are scared to come out after this lockdown. We are using all disposal items because of which our expenses have been increased and we are not getting any profit as there are no customers." (ANI)

