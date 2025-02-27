New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In a major crackdown on counterfeit goods, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch raided a factory involved in manufacturing duplicate cosmetic products.

According to the Delhi police, the raid, conducted in response to complaints from right holder companies regarding copyright and trademark violations, led to the seizure of machinery and a stockpile of 14,184 units of counterfeit hair removal cream, along with other packaging materials.

The owner of the factory, Pawan Kumar (33), was apprehended during the operation, and further investigation is underway to uncover the entire syndicate.

The operation followed a tip-off from M/s SPAN Consulting Services, Dwarka, regarding the illegal manufacturing and dealing of counterfeit products.

The ANTF team, along with the complainant and drug inspectors from the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), raided the premises located in Kamal Vihar, Burari, Delhi.

Upon searching the facility, authorities recovered several machines used for manufacturing and packaging cosmetics, specifically fake Veet products intended for sale and distribution.

A case under Sections 318(4) BNS and 63/65 of the Copyright Act has been registered at PS Crime Branch, Delhi against the owner Pawan Kumar.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that after incurring significant losses in his cosmetics business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he turned to manufacturing counterfeit products.

Police said he set up the factory to produce duplicate hair removal cream and began selling the fake products in Sadar Bazar, Delhi. (ANI)

