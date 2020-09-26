Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met here on Saturday, prompting speculation in Maharashtra's political circles.

Raut, who hogged media limelight for his strident anti-BJP posture over power sharing formula after last year's state Assembly polls, met Fadnavis at a suburban hotel here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls for UN Reforms at UNGA, Asks ‘For How Long Will India be Kept Out of Decision Making Structures of The United Nations?’.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said there was no political angle to the meeting. "Raut wanted to interview Fadnavis for (the Sena mouthpiece) Saamana and this meeting was to discuss how to go about it," he tweeted.

"Fadnavis has informed Raut that he would grant Raut the interview after returning from poll campaigning in Bihar, and there are no political connotations to the meeting," Upadhye said.

Also Read | Delhi University Admissions 2020: First Cut-Off List of DU to Release on October 12.

Shiv Sena and BJP, which contested the state Assembly elections as allies, fell out over power sharing formula and the Uddhav Thackeray-led party formed the government with the NCP and Congress as the new alliance partners. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)